23 amazing photos of water across the Portsmouth area in bygone days

Get an insight into bygone days with these wonderful pictures.
In these photos you can see a watering car that was used for cleaning the streets of Portsmouth in the past, a couple of lovely images of the Titchfield water carrier, major flood scenes at Gable Head, Hayling Island, Dean Lane End, Rowland's Castle circa 1900 and at the lower end of The Causeway.
There is also a charming image of lads rowing in high water at Bosham Lane over 100 years ago.
Enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with these 23 pictures.
1. Water related memories
November 1938: People watching the huge seas breaking over Portsmouth Harbour. (Photo by David Savill/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
2. Water related memories
Flooding at the Forebridge crossroads at the lower end of The causeway, Petersfield 1931.
The photos were taken by the late Leslie Kinshott.
Joce and David Allen tell us: I was working at the High Street in 1954 and lodging at The Good Intent pub. I remember at lunchtime one day when walking back along College Street, the water was so deep it was lapping over the tops of my wellington boots I was wearing at the time. Picture: Leslie Kinshott courtesy of Joce and David Allen, Petersfield Photo: The News archive
3. Water related memories
Water tower and turntable at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Another feature of the railway line into Portsmouth now long gone was the engine turntable. In Portsmouth there were at one time three of these. One outside the Harbour station on the up side, this one outside the low level Town station and the other in the roundhouse at Fratton depot.
This view was taken from Jacob's ladder footbridge and to the rear can be seen houses in Canal Walk. Later the new signal box was built on the site and even this is now redundant as the new signalling centre at Havant as since been commissioned. Photo: The News archive
4. Water related memories
Boxer Steve Goldring (right) kept fit by digging trenches for Portsmouth Water Company Photo: The News archive