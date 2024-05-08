23 fun memories of the popular Southsea Show that will make you smile

Thousands of people loved attending the Southsea Show and have great memories of doing so.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Aug 2020, 15:29 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:45 BST

Featured are monster trucks, parachutists, horse displays, dogs being put through their paces, motorcycle displays and steam engines.

So much great entertainment was on offer for all the family at the show.

Perhaps you feature in one of the photos?

One of the famous Honda Imps giving his thrilling display in the Southsea Show arena in August 1994. The News PP4109

1. Southsea Show

George Gale & Co's horse drawn wagon followed by Ringwood Brewery at the Southsea Show in August 1995. The News PP4099

2. Southsea Show

Gleaming steam engines, delighted enthusiasts and interested visitors at the Southsea Show in August 1995. The News PP4105

3. Southsea Show

Motorcycle display team thrilling the Southsea Show crowds in August 1994. The News PP4112

4. Southsea Show

