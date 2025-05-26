23 nostalgic memories taking you back to Clarence Pier, Parade and Esplanade in Southsea

See some wonderful old black and white images of Clarence Esplanade and the surrounding areas, including the pier, in this intriguing set of photos from The News’ archives.

The photos start from 1883 and represent the simple pace of life in the old days.

If you enjoy these photos check out our stunning gallery of old photos from Clarence Pier, dating back to 1860.

1 . Clarence Pier Row boats for hire alongside Clarence Pier. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Clarence Pier Clarence Pier during the 1930s Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . View from Clarence Esplanade Clarence Esplanade, with only a single man as an audience for the battleship HMS Nelson. Taken by a News photographer in the 1930's. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales