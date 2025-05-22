From trams and trolleybuses, all of the way up to the new low emission buses, buses certainly have undergone a transformation over the decades and it seems like we have had it all.
Take a stroll down memory lane as we look at the buses which have served the area over the years.
1. 1994
A Stagecoach Leyland Olympian passing through North End, Portsmouth, in 1994. Many of you will remember these. Photo: -
2. 1950s
The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured is a trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North Photo: -
3. 1939
Buses have played such an important role over there years, including in the second world war. Here we see Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939 boarding buses at George Street, Portsmouth. Photo: -
4. 1985
Who remembers these buses? This one is pictured in Albert Road in 1985. Photo: -