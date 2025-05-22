23 nostalgic and sentimental pictures of Portsmouth buses through the years showing the huge transformation from horses and trams, to electric

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 22nd May 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:20 BST

The buses used by passengers in Portsmouth and its surrounding area have undergone a huge change over the years - most recently with brand new electric buses as well as ones converted from diesel.

From trams and trolleybuses, all of the way up to the new low emission buses, buses certainly have undergone a transformation over the decades and it seems like we have had it all.

Take a stroll down memory lane as we look at the buses which have served the area over the years.

A Stagecoach Leyland Olympian passing through North End, Portsmouth, in 1994. Many of you will remember these.

1. 1994

A Stagecoach Leyland Olympian passing through North End, Portsmouth, in 1994. Many of you will remember these. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured is a trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North

2. 1950s

The Portsmouth Trolleybus service was first introduced in August 1934 and covered most of the island and up to Cosham. The trolleybuses themselves were like normal double decker buses but were powered by overhead power cables like trams. The trolleybus service continued until 1963 and then the wires were torn down. Pictured is a trolley bus turning out of Bradford Road into Victoria Road North Photo: -

Photo Sales
Buses have played such an important role over there years, including in the second world war. Here we see Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939 boarding buses at George Street, Portsmouth.

3. 1939

Buses have played such an important role over there years, including in the second world war. Here we see Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939 boarding buses at George Street, Portsmouth. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Who remembers these buses? This one is pictured in Albert Road in 1985.

4. 1985

Who remembers these buses? This one is pictured in Albert Road in 1985. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGosportHavant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice