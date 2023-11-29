News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

23 rare and wonderful images of Langstone Harbour from 1895 to 1994

These rare photos show what Langstone Harbour used to look like and what has happened there over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th May 2020, 16:53 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT

The photos in this collection range from between 1895 to 1994 and are from The News’ archive.

Much has changed over time and it can be seen through the various images.

1. Langstone Harbour

Langstone Mill. Here we see the redundant mill at the bottom of Langston High Street in 1895. Photo: The News archive

2. Langstone Harbour

Oyster schooners in Langstone Harbour. A very tranquil scene looking across to the Royal Oak from Langstone bridge. Photo: The News archive

3. Langstone Harbour

The Hayling Billy crosses Langstone Harbour at low tide. Photo: The News archive

4. Langstone Harbour

Run down Langstone Mill, Langstone, probably in the late 1920's. Photo: The News archive

