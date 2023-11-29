23 rare and wonderful images of Langstone Harbour from 1895 to 1994
These rare photos show what Langstone Harbour used to look like and what has happened there over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th May 2020, 16:53 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
The photos in this collection range from between 1895 to 1994 and are from The News’ archive.
Much has changed over time and it can be seen through the various images.
