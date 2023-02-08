28 captivating photos of Spice Island in Portsmouth, when it was known as the Point
There is so much history to be seen in this fabulous collection of images of how Spice Island used to be, you’ll feel like you have just stepped back in time.
By Deborah Croker
2 minutes ago
To most Portsmouth Point is now known as Spice Island these days.
Years ago men were found there at the Point in Old Portsmouth and forced into Nelson's navy.
Historic buildings of the time, such as the Still and West, the Spice Island Inn and Point Barracks all feature. The images that are credited to The News are available to purchase from our Photosales department.
Be sure to click through all the pages to see what Spice Island used to look like.
Page 1 of 7