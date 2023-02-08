There is so much history to be seen in this fabulous collection of images of how Spice Island used to be, you’ll feel like you have just stepped back in time.

To most Portsmouth Point is now known as Spice Island these days.

Years ago men were found there at the Point in Old Portsmouth and forced into Nelson's navy.

Historic buildings of the time, such as the Still and West, the Spice Island Inn and Point Barracks all feature. The images that are credited to The News are available to purchase from our Photosales department.

Be sure to click through all the pages to see what Spice Island used to look like.

Point at Old Portsmouth Left of the picture of Elizabeth Fitzjohn, when she was three years old, with her grandmother Charlotte - who was the licensee of The Coal Exchange (now The Spice Island Inn) in Old Portsmouth. The other girl is Elizabeth's sister Ida.

Point Old Portsmouth More chimney pots than ships. An unusual view of Portsmouth Harbour from above the Still & West pub, Point, Old Portsmouth.

Point Old Portsmouth The Still & West in the early 1900's

Point Old Portsmouth The Old MV Hilsea approaches Point. Capable of a few carrying few cars and a small lorry perhaps, the old car ferry MV Hilsea in service 1930 to 1961.