23 scorching and historic photos of Royal Navy international aircraft carriers in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th May 2020, 12:36 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 15:21 BST
Portsmouth Harbour has played host to many of the navy’s biggest warships over the years – including its huge aircraft carriers.

Foreign vessels have also visited the city over the years, including a historic trip by US aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman back in 2018.

We have had a look back through our picture archive, and Getty Images, to find some historic pictures of Royal Navy and foreign aircraft carriers visiting Portsmouth over the years.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1980 | The life of a sailor in Portsmouth | Eastney Barracks

Friends and families wave as HMS Formidable returns to Portsmouth following her tour in the Far East in August 1946.

1. HMS Formidable

Friends and families wave as HMS Formidable returns to Portsmouth following her tour in the Far East in August 1946.Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Officers and crew line the flight deck of HMS Indefatigable as she returns to Portsmouth following service in the Far East in 1946.

2. HMS Indefatigable

Officers and crew line the flight deck of HMS Indefatigable as she returns to Portsmouth following service in the Far East in 1946.Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Admiral Sir Geoffrey Layton, Commander-in-Chief, Portsmouth, points out 'Colossus' to Prime Minister Clement Attlee (left), 6th August 1946. Attlee is in Portsmouth to oversee the handover of the vessel to the French, as a loan.

3. Behold the Colossus

Admiral Sir Geoffrey Layton, Commander-in-Chief, Portsmouth, points out 'Colossus' to Prime Minister Clement Attlee (left), 6th August 1946. Attlee is in Portsmouth to oversee the handover of the vessel to the French, as a loan.Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Nairana-class escort aircraft carrier HMS Campania comes into port to be readied as the command ship for Operation Hurricane, the test of the first British atomic bomb on the Monte Bello Islands off western Australia in June 1952.

4. HMS Campania

Nairana-class escort aircraft carrier HMS Campania comes into port to be readied as the command ship for Operation Hurricane, the test of the first British atomic bomb on the Monte Bello Islands off western Australia in June 1952.Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Royal NavyPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.