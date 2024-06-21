23 scorching and historic photos of Royal Navy international aircraft carriers in Portsmouth

Foreign vessels have also visited the city over the years, including a historic trip by US aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman back in 2018.
We have had a look back through our picture archive, and Getty Images, to find some historic pictures of Royal Navy and foreign aircraft carriers visiting Portsmouth over the years.
1. HMS Formidable
Friends and families wave as HMS Formidable returns to Portsmouth following her tour in the Far East in August 1946.Photo: The News archive
2. HMS Indefatigable
Officers and crew line the flight deck of HMS Indefatigable as she returns to Portsmouth following service in the Far East in 1946.Photo: The News archive
3. Behold the Colossus
Admiral Sir Geoffrey Layton, Commander-in-Chief, Portsmouth, points out 'Colossus' to Prime Minister Clement Attlee (left), 6th August 1946. Attlee is in Portsmouth to oversee the handover of the vessel to the French, as a loan.Photo: The News archive
4. HMS Campania
Nairana-class escort aircraft carrier HMS Campania comes into port to be readied as the command ship for Operation Hurricane, the test of the first British atomic bomb on the Monte Bello Islands off western Australia in June 1952.Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.