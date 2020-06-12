23 splendid old photos showing Portsmouth life in the 1960s

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2020, 10:09 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 12:25 BST
Portsmouth was a lot different in the 1960s as is clear from this set of photos from The News’ archives.

There was a lot going in the ‘60s, and these photos show iconic Royal Navy ships, triumphant sailor homecomings and history being made by Pompey.

Enjoy looking through some amazing images that show what was going on in our great city.

Top end of Commercial Road, with Charlotte Street in the centre 1969.

1. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Top end of Commercial Road, with Charlotte Street in the centre 1969. Photo: The News archive

Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of 1960.

2. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of 1960. Photo: The News archive

Southsea model village with a Tudor style house around 1960.

3. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Southsea model village with a Tudor style house around 1960. Photo: The News archive

Ike Eisenhower revisiting the Portsmouth on August 6, 1963. Picture: The News

4. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Ike Eisenhower revisiting the Portsmouth on August 6, 1963. Picture: The News Photo: The News archive

