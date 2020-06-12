23 splendid old photos showing Portsmouth life in the 1960s

There was a lot going in the ‘60s, and these photos show iconic Royal Navy ships, triumphant sailor homecomings and history being made by Pompey.
Enjoy looking through some amazing images that show what was going on in our great city.
Top end of Commercial Road, with Charlotte Street in the centre 1969. Photo: The News archive
Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of 1960. Photo: The News archive
Southsea model village with a Tudor style house around 1960. Photo: The News archive
Ike Eisenhower revisiting the Portsmouth on August 6, 1963. Picture: The News Photo: The News archive