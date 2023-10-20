News you can trust since 1877
23 stunning photos of Portsmouth in the 1960s

Portsmouth was a lot different half a century ago as is clear from this set of photos from The News’ archives.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2020, 10:09 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST

There was a lot going in the ‘60s, and these photos show iconic Royal Navy ships, triumphant sailor homecomings and history being made by Pompey.

Enjoy looking through some amazing images that show what was going on in our great city.

Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of 1960.

1. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Southsea girls who entered the Marilyn Monroe competition alongside South Parade Pier in a summer of 1960. Photo: The News archive

Soccer players from Southampton FC and Portsmouth FC enter the field before a match, UK, 16th January 1965. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Soccer players from Southampton FC and Portsmouth FC enter the field before a match, UK, 16th January 1965. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Southsea model village with a Tudor style house around 1960.

3. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Southsea model village with a Tudor style house around 1960. Photo: The News archive

Ike Eisenhower revisiting the Portsmouth on August 6, 1963. Picture: The News

4. Portsmouth in the 1960's

Ike Eisenhower revisiting the Portsmouth on August 6, 1963. Picture: The News Photo: The News archive

