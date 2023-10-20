23 stunning photos of Portsmouth in the 1960s
Portsmouth was a lot different half a century ago as is clear from this set of photos from The News’ archives.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2020, 10:09 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
There was a lot going in the ‘60s, and these photos show iconic Royal Navy ships, triumphant sailor homecomings and history being made by Pompey.
Enjoy looking through some amazing images that show what was going on in our great city.
MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Fareham in 1995 | Walkabout bar in Portsmouth | Gosport ferry
1 / 6