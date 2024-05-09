23 unique and amazing photos of when Portsmouth had its own power station

The shell of the building was created in 1894 but in 1977 the Central Electricity Generating Board cut off Portsmouth's contribution to the National Grid. This ended Portsmouth’s 83 years of generating electricity.
The images aren’t all News copyright images, some have been sent into us and have appeared in The News over the years.
1. Portsmouth power station
The 300ft chimneys that once delivered steam from the power station over the city. The former Portsmouth power station from Cambridge Road. Photo: -
2. Portsmouth power station
No! Not being demolished. A new extension to Portsmouth power station, Old Portsmouth, under construction, 1949. Picture: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection Photo: -
3. Portsmouth power station
The meeting of three byways outside the fish market in Old Portsmouth. The white building to the right is now the A Bar Bistro. Portsmouth power station is in the background.Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: -
4. Portsmouth power station
Portsmouth Power Station in Gunwharf Road in March 1973 PP465 Photo: -
