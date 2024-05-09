23 unique and amazing photos of when Portsmouth had its own power station

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Feb 2020, 15:41 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 09:45 BST
Today we remember the power station that stood tall for more than 80 years in Old Portsmouth.

The shell of the building was created in 1894 but in 1977 the Central Electricity Generating Board cut off Portsmouth's contribution to the National Grid. This ended Portsmouth’s 83 years of generating electricity.

The images aren’t all News copyright images, some have been sent into us and have appeared in The News over the years.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: History of Old Portsmouth | Memories of Eastney | Queen Street

The 300ft chimneys that once delivered steam from the power station over the city. The former Portsmouth power station from Cambridge Road.

1. Portsmouth power station

The 300ft chimneys that once delivered steam from the power station over the city. The former Portsmouth power station from Cambridge Road. Photo: -

Photo Sales
No! Not being demolished. A new extension to Portsmouth power station, Old Portsmouth, under construction, 1949. Picture: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection

2. Portsmouth power station

No! Not being demolished. A new extension to Portsmouth power station, Old Portsmouth, under construction, 1949. Picture: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection Photo: -

Photo Sales
The meeting of three byways outside the fish market in Old Portsmouth. The white building to the right is now the A Bar Bistro. Portsmouth power station is in the background.Picture: Barry Cox collection

3. Portsmouth power station

The meeting of three byways outside the fish market in Old Portsmouth. The white building to the right is now the A Bar Bistro. Portsmouth power station is in the background.Picture: Barry Cox collection Photo: -

Photo Sales
Portsmouth Power Station in Gunwharf Road in March 1973 PP465

4. Portsmouth power station

Portsmouth Power Station in Gunwharf Road in March 1973 PP465 Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Old PortsmouthNational GridMemoriesEastney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.