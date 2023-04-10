24 great pictures of landlords and landladies from the past in Portsmouth area pubs
Here are some more great pictures of pub landlords from the past (although some here are still going strong to this day!).
These pictures are from our archives, from our Love Your Local feature which ran for more than a decade to highlight the valuable role that pubs play in our society – as social focal points and community hubs that go far beyond just being a place to drink beer.
Some landlords have gone – and sadly, so have some of the pubs. But take a look back in time and see how many familiar faces you recognise.
Page 1 of 6