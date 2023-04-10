News you can trust since 1877
Some of the many pub landlords, landladies and staff pictured in our throwback gallery

24 great pictures of landlords and landladies from the past in Portsmouth area pubs

Here are some more great pictures of pub landlords from the past (although some here are still going strong to this day!).

By Tom Morton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

These pictures are from our archives, from our Love Your Local feature which ran for more than a decade to highlight the valuable role that pubs play in our society – as social focal points and community hubs that go far beyond just being a place to drink beer.

Some landlords have gone – and sadly, so have some of the pubs. But take a look back in time and see how many familiar faces you recognise.

Landlord Steve Lant and landlady Leanne Medley in 2012 (122196-2)

1. The Old House at Home, Milton

Landlord Steve Lant and landlady Leanne Medley in 2012 (122196-2) Photo: Paul Jacobs

Manager Zoe Banks in 2012 (122611-4861)

2. The Surrey Arms, Portsmouth

Manager Zoe Banks in 2012 (122611-4861) Photo: Sarah Standing

Landlord and landlady Ross and Rachael Russell behind the bar in 2012 (123536-1193)

3. The Rutland Arms, Francis Avenue, Southsea

Landlord and landlady Ross and Rachael Russell behind the bar in 2012 (123536-1193) Photo: Sarah Standing

The Bar staff at The White Hart public house in Gosport in 2012 - from left, Sarah Sloane, Paddy Basson, landlord Ben Kevern, and Daniel Hathaway (123762-1)

4. The White Hart, Gosport

The Bar staff at The White Hart public house in Gosport in 2012 - from left, Sarah Sloane, Paddy Basson, landlord Ben Kevern, and Daniel Hathaway (123762-1) Photo: Ian Hargreaves

