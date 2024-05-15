24 incredible throwback photos of Southsea piers in a way you have never seen before

By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Aug 2020, 16:20 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 10:51 BST
See the piers in Southsea in a way you have never done before with photos dating back to 1900.

Both piers have been transformed and rebuilt over the years. This photo gallery includes the fires, bandstands being re-positioned, steamboats at the end of the piers and the beauty contests held there.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

South Parade Pier in 1900 before it burned down. The News PP4144

1. Southsea piers

South Parade Pier in 1900 before it burned down. The News PP4144 Photo: The News archive

Excited locals on the opening day of South Parade Pier on August 12, 1908

2. Southsea piers

Excited locals on the opening day of South Parade Pier on August 12, 1908 Photo: The News archive

South Parade Pier is on fire on July 19, 1904. The News PP4143

3. Southsea piers

South Parade Pier is on fire on July 19, 1904. The News PP4143 Photo: The News archive

Locals gather to watch the pier burn down on June 11, 1974. The News PP4152

4. Southsea piers

Locals gather to watch the pier burn down on June 11, 1974. The News PP4152 Photo: The News archive

