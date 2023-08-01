News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Droxford church and school Sent in by J.H. Kemp of Lincoln of the village of Droxford between the wars, here we see some carefree pupils at the village school in the heart of the village alongside the church.

24 photos capture life in villages around the Portsmouth area through the years

Pretty cottages are a focal point in a villages past in and around our area, you will see plenty of them in this charming collection of images.

By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Aug 2021, 17:32 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:55 BST

Some of the historic villages included in this selection are Droxford, Lovedean, Drayton, Clanfield, Cowplain, Horndean, East Meon, Purbrook, Wickham, Southwick, Alverstoke, Denmead, and Hambledon.

Images sourced by Kay Short and Debz Crocker.

Bettesworth's store in Horndean village centre. Picture: Paul Costen collection

1. Village scenes from the past

Bettesworth's store in Horndean village centre. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Before traffic took over the village, East Meon sitting quietly beneath the downs.

2. Village scenes from the past

Before traffic took over the village, East Meon sitting quietly beneath the downs. Photo: The News archive

An aerial view of the old tram sheds at Cowplain about 1963

3. Village scenes from the past

An aerial view of the old tram sheds at Cowplain about 1963 Photo: The News archive

A southward look through Purbrook village with the Leopard pub on the right. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection

4. Village scenes from the past

A southward look through Purbrook village with the Leopard pub on the right. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection Photo: The News archive

