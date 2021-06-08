The hottest day of the year so far on the 25th July 2019 at Stokes Bay. Pictured: Swimming with friends, James Hitchcock, Dean Fentum, Brad Sealey and Brad Lotts. Picture: Habibur Rahman

24 photos of Portsmouth residents enjoying hot weather over the years

Do you feature? Perhaps you were on the beach soaking up the sun with friends.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:22 pm

Included in this selection are images from Southsea, Stokes Bay, Lee on the Solent and Hayling Island.

1. Hot weather

Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: Brad Patey and Elisha Mason off on a bike ride in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Hot weather

Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: Friends enjoying a socially distance barbeque at Eastney Esplanade. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Hot weather

Hot weather taken on 25th June 2020. Pictured: GV of Eastney Esplanade Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Hot weather

Hot weather at Eastney in 2019. (l to r), Julie Ayling and Kim Reeves. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (250819-4)

