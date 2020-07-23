24 wonderfully nostalgic photos from Hayling Island's magnificent past

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jul 2020, 17:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 17:06 BST
Perhaps you feature in one of these images taken on Hayling over the years?

These great images are from 1960 onwards and include Hayling carnival, the raft race, the fair, local shops and many other events.

What are your memories of Hayling Island back in the 1960s?

Competitors from Hayling getting away at the start of the Hayling Raft Race in July 1995. The News PP4044

1. Memories from Hayling Island

Competitors from Hayling getting away at the start of the Hayling Raft Race in July 1995. The News PP4044 Photo: The News archive

Hayling beach is extremely popular for the summer of 1980. The News PP4455

2. Memories from Hayling Island

Hayling beach is extremely popular for the summer of 1980. The News PP4455 Photo: The News archive

Windsurfers heading to the seas from Northney Marina, Hayling Island, 1988. The News PP5398

3. Memories from Hayling Island

Windsurfers heading to the seas from Northney Marina, Hayling Island, 1988. The News PP5398 Photo: The News archive

Lloyds Bank famous black horse Cancara paid his first ever school visit to Hayling Island School. The News PP4401

4. Memories from Hayling Island

Lloyds Bank famous black horse Cancara paid his first ever school visit to Hayling Island School. The News PP4401 Photo: The News archive

