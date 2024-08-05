The 104-gun first-rate ship was launched for the first time in 1765 and is best known for her role as Lord Nelson's flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21 1805.

Over the next 80 years Victory also served as the Royal Navy flagship at Ushant in 1778, Cape Spartel in 1782 and Cape St Vincent at the end of the 18th century.

In 1922 she arrived in Portsmouth and was installed in a dry dock at the dockyard where she was been preserved as a museum ship.

SEE ALSO: 23 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1988

Thousands of visitors enjoy tours of HMS Victory every year. In 2020 it was announced that people will be able to walk underneath the hull of the ship for the first time in 100 years following a multi-million pound conservation project by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and BAE Systems.

Here are some of the most famous photos of HMS Victory’s past which we have found in our archives.

SEE MORE: The three incarnations of Royal Navy warship HMS Sheffield

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

1 . HMS Victory through the years HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Environs, Portsmouth, 1949 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . HMS Victory through the years The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Sir Denis Daly (in top hat) alongside Sir Algernon Willis on the quarter deck of HMS Victory. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . HMS Victory through the years H.M.S. Victory & H.M.Y. Victoria & Albert - Portsmouth Harbour Photo: The News archive Photo Sales