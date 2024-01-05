News you can trust since 1877
25 glorious memories of Eastney Barracks from over the years

Eastney Barracks was originally built as the headquarters for the Royal Marine Artillery, who moved there from Fort Cumberland in 1867.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th May 2020, 13:55 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT

The barracks were previously called ‘the best and most complete barracks of the post-Crimean War period’ but after 1995 they were sold and converted to private housing.

The Royal Marines Museum in Portsmouth, which was started at the barracks in 1958, was based in the former officers’ mess from 1972 to 2017.

We have had a look back through the archive to find some historic photos of the barracks, including what life was like for those who were based there.

A turn of the century view of a parade at Eastney Barracks

1. Eastney Barracks

A turn of the century view of a parade at Eastney Barracks Photo: The News archive

An undated image of Eastney Barracks

2. Eastney Barracks

An undated image of Eastney Barracks Photo: The News archive

Drivers at Eastney Barracks. The late Mr Frederick Scott centre.

3. Eastney Barracks

Drivers at Eastney Barracks. The late Mr Frederick Scott centre. Photo: The News archive

View of Eastney Barracks from the south-west c1890. Eastney Fort West can be seen in the foreground with a gun showing. Eastney Fort East is just visible in the far distance to the right. Note the esplanade road has yet to be built.

4. Eastney Barracks

View of Eastney Barracks from the south-west c1890. Eastney Fort West can be seen in the foreground with a gun showing. Eastney Fort East is just visible in the far distance to the right. Note the esplanade road has yet to be built. Photo: The News archive

