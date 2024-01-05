25 glorious memories of Eastney Barracks from over the years
Eastney Barracks was originally built as the headquarters for the Royal Marine Artillery, who moved there from Fort Cumberland in 1867.
The barracks were previously called ‘the best and most complete barracks of the post-Crimean War period’ but after 1995 they were sold and converted to private housing.
The Royal Marines Museum in Portsmouth, which was started at the barracks in 1958, was based in the former officers’ mess from 1972 to 2017.
We have had a look back through the archive to find some historic photos of the barracks, including what life was like for those who were based there.
