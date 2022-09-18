25 memories of the hustle and bustle of Charlotte Street market in Portsmouth
It was one of the busiest shopping streets in Portsmouth during its heyday.
By Kieran Davey
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:17 pm
Most of the market stalls may have gone from Charlotte Street but the memories of the busy market still remain.
Here are some of our favourite photos we have found in our archive.
Be sure to click through all the pages to see what the market in Charlotte Street was like.
MORE RETRO: West Street in Fareham | Clarence Pier funfair | Cascades Shopping Centre | Portsmouth dockyard | Portsmouth Airport
Page 1 of 7