Hundreds of people would always head out to the market, even if the weather was cold and windy!

25 memories of the hustle and bustle of Charlotte Street market in Portsmouth

It was one of the busiest shopping streets in Portsmouth during its heyday.

By Kieran Davey
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:17 pm

Most of the market stalls may have gone from Charlotte Street but the memories of the busy market still remain.

Here are some of our favourite photos we have found in our archive.

Be sure to click through all the pages to see what the market in Charlotte Street was like.

1. Charlotte Street market

The Charlotte Street market was a popular fixture of Portsmouth's shopping scene for many years.

2. Charlotte Street market

Although basically a fruit and veg market, farther along towards Stanhope Road you could buy just about anything within reason - including sport socks!

3. Charlotte Street market

Those of us of a certain age will remember it like this, especially on a Friday and Saturday.

4. Charlotte Street market

Do you remember picking up your fruit and veg in Charlotte Street?

