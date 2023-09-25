25 photos showing how Second World War changed Portsmouth beyond recognition

2 . The beginning of the Second World War in Portsmouth

The 214 Battery was commanded by Roy Willis, a Mathematics master at Portsmouth Grammar School between 1925 and 1970. He took command of 214 Battery (of the 57th Heavy A.A. Regiment R.A., T.A.) in 1931 and encouraged many grammar school leavers to join, not only out of patriotism, but to enjoy the social and sporting life in the Territorial Army. By the time the battery was mobilised in August 1939, out of 235 officers and men about half were former pupils of the school. Photo: The News archive