25 photos showing how Second World War changed Portsmouth beyond recognition

When the Second World War began, life in Portsmouth changed beyond recognition.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Oct 2020, 14:50 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 19:05 BST

As these historic photos show, the early months of the war meant residents had to quickly train as soldiers before departing for Europe and leaving their loved ones behind.

In our gallery you will also see young evacuees leaving the city and residents of Goodwood Road about to embark on an outing not realising that in two months time the country would be at war. You will also see some of the first areas to be hit by the air raids and the devastation of those bombs.

Most of the area in Portsmouth destroyed in air raids has now been rebuilt, but the memories of the devastating war still remain.

Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939. The girl on the left is Marjorie Charman nee Watts. Evacuees board buses at George Street, Portsmouth at the beginning of the Second World War. The News PP5415

1. The beginning of the Second World War in Portsmouth

Portsmouth children being evacuated in 1939. The girl on the left is Marjorie Charman nee Watts. Evacuees board buses at George Street, Portsmouth at the beginning of the Second World War. The News PP5415 Photo: The News archive

The 214 Battery was commanded by Roy Willis, a Mathematics master at Portsmouth Grammar School between 1925 and 1970. He took command of 214 Battery (of the 57th Heavy A.A. Regiment R.A., T.A.) in 1931 and encouraged many grammar school leavers to join, not only out of patriotism, but to enjoy the social and sporting life in the Territorial Army. By the time the battery was mobilised in August 1939, out of 235 officers and men about half were former pupils of the school.

2. The beginning of the Second World War in Portsmouth

The 214 Battery was commanded by Roy Willis, a Mathematics master at Portsmouth Grammar School between 1925 and 1970. He took command of 214 Battery (of the 57th Heavy A.A. Regiment R.A., T.A.) in 1931 and encouraged many grammar school leavers to join, not only out of patriotism, but to enjoy the social and sporting life in the Territorial Army. By the time the battery was mobilised in August 1939, out of 235 officers and men about half were former pupils of the school. Photo: The News archive

The calm before the storm. The residents of Goodwood Road, Southsea, off on their summer outing to Purbrook in July 1939.

3. The beginning of the Second World War in Portsmouth

The calm before the storm. The residents of Goodwood Road, Southsea, off on their summer outing to Purbrook in July 1939. Photo: The News archvie

The chart for War Weapons Week on the outside of the Guildhall, Portsmouth, October 21-26, 1940

4. The beginning of the Second World War in Portsmouth

The chart for War Weapons Week on the outside of the Guildhall, Portsmouth, October 21-26, 1940 Photo: The News archive

