25 photos showing how Second World War changed Portsmouth beyond recognition
When the Second World War began, life in Portsmouth changed beyond recognition.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Oct 2020, 14:50 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 19:05 BST
As these historic photos show, the early months of the war meant residents had to quickly train as soldiers before departing for Europe and leaving their loved ones behind.
In our gallery you will also see young evacuees leaving the city and residents of Goodwood Road about to embark on an outing not realising that in two months time the country would be at war. You will also see some of the first areas to be hit by the air raids and the devastation of those bombs.
Most of the area in Portsmouth destroyed in air raids has now been rebuilt, but the memories of the devastating war still remain.
