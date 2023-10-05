News you can trust since 1877
25 photos to take you back to Gosport in the 1970s

It was the decade that saw The Beatles break up, the mobile phone invented and environmentalism come to the fore.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jul 2020, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST

It seems like a long time ago and a lot has changed in Gosport over the last 50 years, as these photos show.

What are your memories of Gosport in the 1970s?

A view of Gosport Harbour fropm Tower flats in May 1975. The News PP3283

1. Gosport in the 1970's

A view of Gosport Harbour fropm Tower flats in May 1975. The News PP3283 Photo: The News archive

Christmas shoppers at Gosport shopping centre in December 1974. The News PP4769

2. Gosport in the 1970's

Christmas shoppers at Gosport shopping centre in December 1974. The News PP4769 Photo: The News archive

The Seaward tower, Trinity Green, Gosport in 1979. The News PP4788

3. Gosport in the 1970's

The Seaward tower, Trinity Green, Gosport in 1979. The News PP4788 Photo: Te News archive

Pedestrians enjoying a stroll down the High Street at Lee-on-the-Solent, Gosport in August 1974. The News PP3304

4. Gosport in the 1970's

Pedestrians enjoying a stroll down the High Street at Lee-on-the-Solent, Gosport in August 1974. The News PP3304 Photo: The News archive

