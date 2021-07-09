25 rarely seen photos of Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth since 1989
Cascades shopping centre has been around for more than 30 years and we’ve taken a trip down memory lane.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:40 pm
Here are some of the best photos from the centre’s history.
The images include its construction between 1987 and 1989, and its grand opening three decades ago.
