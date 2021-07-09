Portsmouth Cascades in September 1989

25 rarely seen photos of Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth since 1989

Cascades shopping centre has been around for more than 30 years and we’ve taken a trip down memory lane.

By Kieran Davey and Deborah Croker
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:40 pm

Here are some of the best photos from the centre’s history.

The images include its construction between 1987 and 1989, and its grand opening three decades ago.

1. Portsmouth Cascades

An early design of Portsmouth Cascades

2. Portsmouth Cascades

Early construction work on Portsmouth Cascades

3. Portsmouth Cascades

Construction of Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988

4. Portsmouth Cascades

Scaffolding in Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988

