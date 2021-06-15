26 dramatic thunderstorm photos from over the years in Portsmouth

It comes into force at 6pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

The Met Office says ‘some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible’.

Ahead of the potential thunderstorms, we decided to dive into our archives to find photos of past storms. You can see them in our gallery below.

1. Thunderstorms Lightning above Hill Head. Photo: Mike Seymour Buy photo

2. Thunderstorms Lightning above Hill Head. Photo: Mike Seymour Buy photo

3. Thunderstorms Lightbing above Hill Head Photo: Mike Seymour Buy photo

4. Thunderstorms Lightning above Hill Head Photo: Mike Seymour Buy photo