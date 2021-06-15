26 dramatic thunderstorm photos from over the years in Portsmouth
A weather warning for thunderstorm is set to be in place for much of the week.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:19 am
It comes into force at 6pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.
The Met Office says ‘some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible’.
Ahead of the potential thunderstorms, we decided to dive into our archives to find photos of past storms. You can see them in our gallery below.
