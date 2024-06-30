26 incredible retro photos showing Fratton Road in Portsmouth over the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2020, 16:55 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 12:21 BST
There have been so many changes to the Fratton area since the turn of the century, so many buildings have either gone or have changed dramatically over the years.

We have had a dig into the archives and found some historic photos of Fratton Road and Fratton Bridge which date back decades – and they certainly look a bit different now!

Do you have any memories of the area or recognise any of the buildings featured in this gallery?

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970

1. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970Photo: The News archive

Fratton Road looking north from Fratton Bridge possibly around the turn of the last century.

2. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

Fratton Road looking north from Fratton Bridge possibly around the turn of the last century.Photo: The News archive

The Guards clothing factory at Fratton Bridge, Portsmouth

3. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

The Guards clothing factory at Fratton Bridge, PortsmouthPhoto: The News archive

Tea break. Women in the canteen at the Guards factory at Fratton bridge in 1957

4. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge

Tea break. Women in the canteen at the Guards factory at Fratton bridge in 1957Photo: The News archive

