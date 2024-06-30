26 incredible retro photos showing Fratton Road in Portsmouth over the years

We have had a dig into the archives and found some historic photos of Fratton Road and Fratton Bridge which date back decades – and they certainly look a bit different now!
Do you have any memories of the area or recognise any of the buildings featured in this gallery?
1. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge
Fratton Bridge roundabout, 1970Photo: The News archive
2. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge
Fratton Road looking north from Fratton Bridge possibly around the turn of the last century.Photo: The News archive
3. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge
The Guards clothing factory at Fratton Bridge, PortsmouthPhoto: The News archive
4. Frattron Road and Fratton Bridge
Tea break. Women in the canteen at the Guards factory at Fratton bridge in 1957Photo: The News archive
