26 reasons to be proud to come from Portsmouth - from A to Z including Spinnaker Tower and Royal Navy

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 17:31 BST
From its rich Naval history to sporting triumphs, there are countless reasons to be proud to call Portsmouth your home.

Surrounded by the sea on one side and the countryside on the other it is not hard to see why Portsmouth attracts so many visitors each year and why we love our quirky south coast island city

We’ve narrowed down the list of things which evoke Pompey pride to 26 – one for each letter of the alphabet:

Hertha Ayrton was an engineer, mathematician and inventor. She was born in Portsea, Portsmouth on April, 28 1854 and died in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex on August 26, 1923. Her research in vortices in water and air led to the invention of the Ayrton fan, which was used in the trenches of the First World War to get rid of gas and poison. She was also closely involved with the fight for women's suffrage. Here, Hertha Ayrton has been painted by Mme. Darmesteter.

1. A is for Hertha Ayrton

Hertha Ayrton was an engineer, mathematician and inventor. She was born in Portsea, Portsmouth on April, 28 1854 and died in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex on August 26, 1923. Her research in vortices in water and air led to the invention of the Ayrton fan, which was used in the trenches of the First World War to get rid of gas and poison. She was also closely involved with the fight for women's suffrage. Here, Hertha Ayrton has been painted by Mme. Darmesteter. Photo: Hertha Ayrton

Part of the Historic Dockyard this attraction combines an interactive exhibition highlighting Portsmouth's naval past with a brasserie overlooking the harbour.

2. B is for Boathouse 4

Part of the Historic Dockyard this attraction combines an interactive exhibition highlighting Portsmouth's naval past with a brasserie overlooking the harbour. Photo: NMRM

Iconic Victorian author Charles Dickens was actually born here in Portsmouth. There is his birthplace museum and a statue in the city centre to help highlight his association with our city.

3. C for Charles Dickens

Iconic Victorian author Charles Dickens was actually born here in Portsmouth. There is his birthplace museum and a statue in the city centre to help highlight his association with our city. Photo: Keith Woodland

Portsmouth's involvement in D-Day is a reason to be proud of the city.

4. D is for The D-Day Story

Portsmouth's involvement in D-Day is a reason to be proud of the city. Photo: Mike Cooter

