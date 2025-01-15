1 . A is for Hertha Ayrton

Hertha Ayrton was an engineer, mathematician and inventor. She was born in Portsea, Portsmouth on April, 28 1854 and died in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex on August 26, 1923. Her research in vortices in water and air led to the invention of the Ayrton fan, which was used in the trenches of the First World War to get rid of gas and poison. She was also closely involved with the fight for women's suffrage. Here, Hertha Ayrton has been painted by Mme. Darmesteter. Photo: Hertha Ayrton