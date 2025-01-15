Surrounded by the sea on one side and the countryside on the other it is not hard to see why Portsmouth attracts so many visitors each year and why we love our quirky south coast island city
We’ve narrowed down the list of things which evoke Pompey pride to 26 – one for each letter of the alphabet:
1. A is for Hertha Ayrton
Hertha Ayrton was an engineer, mathematician and inventor. She was born in Portsea, Portsmouth on April, 28 1854 and died in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex on August 26, 1923. Her research in vortices in water and air led to the invention of the Ayrton fan, which was used in the trenches of the First World War to get rid of gas and poison. She was also closely involved with the fight for women's suffrage. Here, Hertha Ayrton has been painted by Mme. Darmesteter. Photo: Hertha Ayrton
2. B is for Boathouse 4
Part of the Historic Dockyard this attraction combines an interactive exhibition highlighting Portsmouth's naval past with a brasserie overlooking the harbour. Photo: NMRM
3. C for Charles Dickens
Iconic Victorian author Charles Dickens was actually born here in Portsmouth. There is his birthplace museum and a statue in the city centre to help highlight his association with our city. Photo: Keith Woodland
4. D is for The D-Day Story
Portsmouth's involvement in D-Day is a reason to be proud of the city. Photo: Mike Cooter