26 reasons to be proud to come from Portsmouth - from A to Z including Spinnaker Tower and the Royal Navy

Pompey pride is in the air this week and children across the city are encouraged to explore their heritage and discover what makes them “Proud to be Pompey.”
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:06 BST

Ahead of Trafalgar Day this weekend, Portsmouth lord mayor councillor Tom Coles and lady mayoress Nikki Coles have launched “Proud to be Pompey Day”, and a third of the city’s schoolchildren will dress in blue and take part in activities celebrating all things Portsmouth.

There is a lot to be proud of as a Portsmouth resident – here are 26 reasons you can take pride in calling the UK’s island city your home:

Hertha Ayrton was an engineer, mathematician and inventor. She was born in Portsea, Portsmouth on April, 28 1854 and died in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex on August 26, 1923. Her research in vortices in water and air led to the invention of the Ayrton fan, which was used in the trenches of the First World War to get rid of gas and poison. She was also closely involved with the fight for women's suffrage. Here, Hertha Ayrton has been painted by Mme. Darmesteter.

2. A is for Hertha Ayrton

Hertha Ayrton was an engineer, mathematician and inventor. She was born in Portsea, Portsmouth on April, 28 1854 and died in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex on August 26, 1923. Her research in vortices in water and air led to the invention of the Ayrton fan, which was used in the trenches of the First World War to get rid of gas and poison. She was also closely involved with the fight for women's suffrage. Here, Hertha Ayrton has been painted by Mme. Darmesteter. Photo: Hertha Ayrton

Part of the Historic Dockyard this attraction combines an interactive exhibition highlighting Portsmouth's naval past with a brasserie overlooking the harbour.

3. B is for Boathouse 4

Part of the Historic Dockyard this attraction combines an interactive exhibition highlighting Portsmouth's naval past with a brasserie overlooking the harbour. Photo: NMRM

Iconic Victorian author Charles Dickens was actually born here in Portsmouth. There is his birthplace museum and a statue in the city centre to help highlight his association with our city.

4. C for Charles Dickens

Iconic Victorian author Charles Dickens was actually born here in Portsmouth. There is his birthplace museum and a statue in the city centre to help highlight his association with our city. Photo: Keith Woodland

