27 exciting Navy Days photos from through the years

Here are some great memories from Navy Days held at Portsmouth Dockyard, with some of the images dating back to 1927.
The ‘Meet the Navy’ event was always very popular and drew in big crowds. You could see and go onboard serving warships of the Royal Navy and meet the sailors, watch naval displays and historical re-enactments at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
Navy Days 2010 at the Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured HMS Dauntless and the crowds 31st July 2010. Picture: Paul Jacobs 102433-22 Photo: The News archive
So many people wanted to go on board the ships that were alongside including HMS Dauntless, HMS Westminster and HMS Cumberland 1st August 2010. Picture: Malcolm Wells 102438-1117 Photo: The News archive
RNHF Seahawk, which was flown at Meet Your Navy, alongside the Sea Fury in 2010. Photo: The News archive
In days past when we had a huge navy, HMS Victory was titled ’the cathedral of the Royal Navy. In this magnificent photograph, thousands of people can be seen trying to board the nelson’s flagship. Where the Mary Rose museum now stands can be seen sheds and warehouses. Undated Photo: The News archive