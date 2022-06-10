Diver Peter Ewens and Mrs Margaret Rule with the Watch bell from The Mary Rose
Diver Peter Ewens and Mrs Margaret Rule with the Watch bell from The Mary Rose

27 images of the raising of The Mary Rose in the Solent

Mary Rose sank in 1545. She was to be the flagship of King Henry VIII’s fleet and was a new breed of Tudor warship with purpose-built gun-ports.

By Deborah Croker
Friday, 10th June 2022, 10:21 am

An eyewitness said that she had fired all of her guns on one side and was turning when she was caught in a strong gust of wind causing her to sink in the Solent whilst leading 60 ships against the French.

The wreck of the Mary Rose was discovered in 1971 and was raised on 11 October 1982 by the Mary Rose Trust. The surviving section of the ship and thousands of recovered artefacts now sit in The Mary Rose Museum for us all to enjoy.

There may have been 700 men on board the Mary Rose when she sank, of which fewer than 40 survived. There have been 27,831 dives made to the Mary Rose during the main excavation, that’s 22,710 hours on the seabed. 60 million people worldwide watched the wreck being raised live on television.

1. Royal Navy Flagship The Mary Rose raising and artefacts

The Mary Rose team involved in the dive.

Photo: The News archive

2. Royal Navy Flagship The Mary Rose raising and artefacts

A fantastic illustration of the Royal Navy Flagship The Mary Rose at sea

Photo: The News archive

3. Royal Navy Flagship The Mary Rose raising and artefacts

Lifting underway. The raising of The Mary Rose.

Photo: The News archive

4. Royal Navy Flagship The Mary Rose raising and artefacts

Cowdray Engraving showing The Mary Rose. The Cowdray Engraving shows the sinking of the Mary Rose and the events of the Battle of the Solent!

Photo: The News archive

