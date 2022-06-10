An eyewitness said that she had fired all of her guns on one side and was turning when she was caught in a strong gust of wind causing her to sink in the Solent whilst leading 60 ships against the French.

The wreck of the Mary Rose was discovered in 1971 and was raised on 11 October 1982 by the Mary Rose Trust. The surviving section of the ship and thousands of recovered artefacts now sit in The Mary Rose Museum for us all to enjoy.

There may have been 700 men on board the Mary Rose when she sank, of which fewer than 40 survived. There have been 27,831 dives made to the Mary Rose during the main excavation, that’s 22,710 hours on the seabed. 60 million people worldwide watched the wreck being raised live on television.

