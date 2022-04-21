Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth
Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth

27 unseen photos of the Queen's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Portsmouth in 1977

There were wonderful scenes as Her Majesty and Prince Philip visited our area back in 1977, as you can see from these previously unseen negatives from The News archive.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 9:00 am

Her Majesty visited several areas of Portsmouth meeting thousands of people at Southsea Common, Southsea Castle, Commercial Road, Old Portsmouth and Guildhall Square where a marching band also played.

For more retro galleries visit the heritage section of The News website.

1. Silver Jubilee 1977 Portsmouth

Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Silver Jubilee 1977 Portsmouth

Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Silver Jubilee 1977 Portsmouth

Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Silver Jubilee 1977 Portsmouth

Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee visit to Portsmouth in 1977 Picture: The News Portsmouth

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
QueenHer MajestyOld Portsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 7