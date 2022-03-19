28 amazing memories of Royal Navy ship HMS Iron Duke's service

4. HMS Iron Duke memories

Royal Navy Frigate HMS Iron Duke, which last month seized approximately three-quarters of a tonne of cocaine, has had further success, intercepting a cocaine shipment with an estimated UK wholesale value of £6 million, during a night operation in the Eastern Caribbean. The Ship, patrolling in the Caribbean as part of a multi-national Task Force, was directed to a suspicious vessel by a patrol aircraft operated by the Caribbean Regional Security System. Identifying the boat as a Go-Fast often used to traffic drugs, HMS Iron Duke closed the contact at night and launched her Lynx helicopter and sea boat. With an embarked US Coast Guard team they closed the suspect vessel as its occupants threw the boats contents overboard. The quantity of drugs intercepted is estimated at 150 kgs of cocaine, and whilst it was not recovered as evidence on this occasion it highlights the Royal Navys role in the disruption of the drugs trade into the Caribbean islands as a staging post for Europe and the UK. HMS Iron Dukes primary task whilst on patrol in the Caribbean is to reassure and assist the UK Overseas Territories during the hurricane season. In addition, the Type 23 frigate conducts counter drugs operations as part of a multi-national task force. This particular operation was a coordinated effort with the UKs Serious and Organised Crime Agency (SOCA).

Photo: Gary Turner