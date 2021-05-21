28 photos showing what a 2007 night out in Portsmouth looked like
Portsmouth has seen many memorable nights over the years.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:44 pm
But while we are unable to go out to the city’s nightclubs at the current time, we still have memories from epic nights gone by to look back on fondly.
So we decided to dive into The News archives and find out what a night out in 2007 in Portsmouth looked like.
Make sure to click through all the pages to see if you can spot any familiar faces!
