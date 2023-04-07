Portsmouth and south Hampshire seen from the air in 1998
It was the second year of the Labour government, it was the summer of the World Cup in France, and it was a year when Portsmouth hosted the International Festival of the Sea.
And 1998 was also when these aerial pictures were taken for The News.
In some of the shots, not much has changed – but in others, those with a keen eye for Portsmouth detail will notice the changes. One of Landport shows the Tricorn nestled at the top of Commercial Road, for example, and on another the area of the seafront around South Parade Pier is now much changed.
Have a flick through and see what you notice.
