Portsmouth and south Hampshire seen from the air in 1998

It was the second year of the Labour government, it was the summer of the World Cup in France, and it was a year when Portsmouth hosted the International Festival of the Sea.

By Tom Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

And 1998 was also when these aerial pictures were taken for The News.

In some of the shots, not much has changed – but in others, those with a keen eye for Portsmouth detail will notice the changes. One of Landport shows the Tricorn nestled at the top of Commercial Road, for example, and on another the area of the seafront around South Parade Pier is now much changed.

Have a flick through and see what you notice.

The Pyramids Centre in Southsea

1. Seafront

The Pyramids Centre in Southsea Photo: Contributed

Langstone Bridge and harbour in 1998

2. Harbourside

Langstone Bridge and harbour in 1998 Photo: Contributed

Warsash Sailing Club

3. Car park and a boat park

Warsash Sailing Club Photo: Contributed

Portsmouth Ferry Port

4. Destination France

Portsmouth Ferry Port Photo: Contributed

