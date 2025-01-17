29 incredible old photos of Royal Navy's HMS Vernon before it became Gunwharf Quays

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st May 2020, 17:09 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:11 GMT
HMS Vernon was a part of the Portsmouth landscape for more than a century.

It was decommissioned in April 1996 and was later transformed into Gunwharf Quays.

Parts of HMS Vernon are still standing, including the famous gates – which now lead into the shopping centre.

Why not take a trip down memory lane and look through our gallery of retro photos from HMS Vernon.

This is how HMS Vernon in Portsmouth celebrated Coronation Year, 1953. the News PP4256

1. HMS Vernon

This is how HMS Vernon in Portsmouth celebrated Coronation Year, 1953. the News PP4256 Photo: The News archive

An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255

2. HMS Vernon

An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255 Photo: The News archive

Boat crew members of the Womans' Royal Naval Service (W.R.N.S) who were based at HMS Vernon during the war, undated DD013

3. HMS Vernon

Boat crew members of the Womans' Royal Naval Service (W.R.N.S) who were based at HMS Vernon during the war, undated DD013 Photo: The News archive

5th September 1931: A sailor from the naval vessel HMS Vernon holding the ship's feline mascot, Minnie during a stay at Portsmouth. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

4. HMS Vernon

5th September 1931: A sailor from the naval vessel HMS Vernon holding the ship's feline mascot, Minnie during a stay at Portsmouth. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

