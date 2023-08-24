News you can trust since 1877
29 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1980

It was the year the Rubik’s Cube was sold worldwide for the first time, The Empire Strikes Back arrived in cinemas, and Pac-Man was first introduced to fans.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2020, 17:06 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST

1980 was also a significant year for Portsmouth. The Queen made a royal visit to the city, and the A3(M) had just opened for the first time after construction finished.

See what it was like to live in Portsmouth in 1980 and what happened in that year.

All of these photos are from The News’ archives – what are your memories of Portsmouth in 1980?

Lawnmower drivers race against each other during the Portsmouth Lawnmower Grand Prix, held at St James Hospital, Milton on July 27 1980. The News PP3706

1. Life in Portsmouth in 1980

Lawnmower drivers race against each other during the Portsmouth Lawnmower Grand Prix, held at St James Hospital, Milton on July 27 1980. The News PP3706 Photo: The news archive

Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767

2. Life in Portsmouth in 1980

Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767 Photo: The News archive

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philips visit on 11th July 1980. The News 2248-14

3. Life in Portsmouth in 1980

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philips visit on 11th July 1980. The News 2248-14 Photo: The News archive

The entrance to Portsmouth Historic Dockyards on March 12 1980. The News PP3496

4. Life in Portsmouth in 1980

The entrance to Portsmouth Historic Dockyards on March 12 1980. The News PP3496 Photo: The News archive

