29 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1980
It was the year the Rubik’s Cube was sold worldwide for the first time, The Empire Strikes Back arrived in cinemas, and Pac-Man was first introduced to fans.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2020, 17:06 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST
1980 was also a significant year for Portsmouth. The Queen made a royal visit to the city, and the A3(M) had just opened for the first time after construction finished.
See what it was like to live in Portsmouth in 1980 and what happened in that year.
All of these photos are from The News’ archives – what are your memories of Portsmouth in 1980?
