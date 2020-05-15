29 striking photos to take you back to Portsmouth 1980

It was the year the Rubik’s Cube was sold worldwide for the first time, The Empire Strikes Back arrived in cinemas, and Pac-Man was first introduced to fans.

The Queen made a royal visit to the city, and the A3(M) had just opened for the first time after construction finished.

See what it was like to live in Portsmouth in 1980 and what happened in that year.

All of these photos are from The News’ archives – what are your memories of Portsmouth in 1980?

Buses waiting at The Hard, Portsmouth in May 1980. One of the buses shows an old advertisement for The News. The News PP3492

Buses waiting at The Hard, Portsmouth in May 1980. One of the buses shows an old advertisement for The News. The News PP3492 Photo: The News archive

Looking up Arundel Street from Commercial Road Precinct, 1980. The News PP5426

Looking up Arundel Street from Commercial Road Precinct, 1980. The News PP5426 Photo: The News archive

Lawnmower drivers race against each other during the Portsmouth Lawnmower Grand Prix, held at St James Hospital, Milton on July 27 1980. The News PP3706

Lawnmower drivers race against each other during the Portsmouth Lawnmower Grand Prix, held at St James Hospital, Milton on July 27 1980. The News PP3706 Photo: The news archive

Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767

Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767 Photo: The News archive

