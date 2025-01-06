30 stunning photos of Royal Navy's HMS Ark Royal

HMS Ark Royal was an Invincible-class aircraft carrier and a former Royal Navy flagship, launched for the first time in 1981.

She carried the Harrier Jump Jet aircraft, as well as helicopters and was equipped with a steep ski-jump ramp for the jet take-off.

Ark Royal was decommissioned in March 2011, even though originally she was due to be retired in 2016.

Sadly she was sold for scrap to a Turkey for ship recycling in May 2013.

Here is a look into the archives showing the history of HMS Ark Royal.

