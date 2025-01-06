30 stunning photos of Royal Navy's HMS Ark Royal

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jun 2020
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:12 GMT
Known as ‘The Mighty Ark’, HMS Ark Royal saw active service in the Bosnian War in the 1990s and later in the 2003 Invasion of Iraq.

HMS Ark Royal was an Invincible-class aircraft carrier and a former Royal Navy flagship, launched for the first time in 1981.

She carried the Harrier Jump Jet aircraft, as well as helicopters and was equipped with a steep ski-jump ramp for the jet take-off.

Ark Royal was decommissioned in March 2011, even though originally she was due to be retired in 2016.

Sadly she was sold for scrap to a Turkey for ship recycling in May 2013.

Here is a look into the archives showing the history of HMS Ark Royal.

HMS Ark Royal being towed by tugs through the narrows, as she leaves Portsmouth Naval Base for Rosyth in 1999. Picture: Mike Scaddan 992149-2

HMS Ark Royal being towed by tugs through the narrows, as she leaves Portsmouth Naval Base for Rosyth in 1999. Picture: Mike Scaddan 992149-2 Photo: The News archive

Members of close combat troop from Delta Company 40 Commando Royal Marines preparing to board CH 47 Chinook aboard HMS Ark Royal during NTG 03.Picture: LA (PHOT) SEAN CLEE COMATG (PHOT)

Members of close combat troop from Delta Company 40 Commando Royal Marines preparing to board CH 47 Chinook aboard HMS Ark Royal during NTG 03.Picture: LA (PHOT) SEAN CLEE COMATG (PHOT) Photo: The News archive

HMS Ark Royal officer videotapes the aircraft carrier's entry into Portsmouth Harbour 15th march 2003. Picture: Jonathan Brady 032429-165

HMS Ark Royal officer videotapes the aircraft carrier's entry into Portsmouth Harbour 15th march 2003. Picture: Jonathan Brady 032429-165 Photo: The News archive

Families pack the quayside to welcome back HMS Ark Royal from Iraq. Picture: Mick Young

Families pack the quayside to welcome back HMS Ark Royal from Iraq. Picture: Mick Young Photo: The News archive

