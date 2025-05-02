31 glorious retro photos as we remember fond times in Portsmouth 1995

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Jun 2020, 18:17 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:33 BST
What are your memories of Portsmouth in the mid-1990s?

We have had a look through our archives to find out what the city looked like in 1995 – the year of Jim Smith’s sacking from Pompey, Blur v Oasis in the charts, and Princess Diana’s bombshell TV interview.

The images are all available to purchase should you so wish, by emailing [email protected].

Portsmouth Society secretary Dr Roger James, taking another look at the controversial structure of the Tricorn, Portsmouth, 1995. The News PP5240

1. Portsmouth in 1995

Portsmouth Society secretary Dr Roger James, taking another look at the controversial structure of the Tricorn, Portsmouth, 1995. The News PP5240 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Great South Run Oct 1995. Frank Bruno pictured left front and top right Steve Cram looking at camera. Picture: The News 0819-21

2. Portsmouth in 1995

The Great South Run Oct 1995. Frank Bruno pictured left front and top right Steve Cram looking at camera. Picture: The News 0819-21 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
AB diver Garry Nicholas-Horvarth-Toldi (left) and AB diver Neil Smith, lift a WW2 defused bomb out the Solent, 1995. The News PP5544

3. Portsmouth in 1995

AB diver Garry Nicholas-Horvarth-Toldi (left) and AB diver Neil Smith, lift a WW2 defused bomb out the Solent, 1995. The News PP5544 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A hole dug in Southsea Beach, April 25th 1995.

4. Portsmouth in 1995

A hole dug in Southsea Beach, April 25th 1995. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Jim SmithPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice