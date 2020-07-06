Perhaps you worked in one of these places or have memories of the area?
The retail, takeaway and office sectors have undergone huge changes over the years and we have had a look back through the archive to find photos from the past.
Here’s a lovely mixture of the old and the new for you to enjoy.
1. Havant Road Portsmouth
Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth in the 1900's Photo: The News archive
2. Havant Road Portsmouth
View of Havant Road, Drayton 2001. The News 013040-7 Photo: The News archive
3. Havant Road Drayton
Drayton looking west down Havant Road around 1910 Photo: The News archive
4. Havant Road Drayton
Drayton in 2004 - looking west along Havant Road, towards Cosham, with the New Inn pub seen at right. Picture: Michael Scaddan 044291-0084 Photo: The News archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.