Perhaps you worked in one of these places or have memories of the area?

The retail, takeaway and office sectors have undergone huge changes over the years and we have had a look back through the archive to find photos from the past.

Here’s a lovely mixture of the old and the new for you to enjoy.

1 . Havant Road Portsmouth Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth in the 1900's Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Havant Road Portsmouth View of Havant Road, Drayton 2001. The News 013040-7 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Havant Road Drayton Drayton looking west down Havant Road around 1910 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales