32 rare pictures showing how life in Portsmouth changed during Second World War
The Second World War had a devastating impact on Portsmouth, with the city being one of Germany's prime bombing targets.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Nov 2020, 17:27 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST
Families waved goodbye to loved ones who were forced to go and fight in France while children had to be evacuated from the city as tensions rose.
In today’s gallery you can see images from 1942-1945, taken both in Portsmouth and France.
In this selection you will see, some of the roles of women during the war, the American Army leaving Hilsea Barracks for the last time, Churchill’s VE Day broadcast to the world and several great VE day party images.
If you missed it, make sure you check out our gallery of photos from the start of the Second World War in Portsmouth.
Page 1 of 9