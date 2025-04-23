36 stunning pictures showing Milton through the years

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jul 2020, 18:10 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
Milton has seen a few changes over the years, and these photos from our archive date back to 1890.

We hope you enjoy looking through these interesting old images from this busy area of Portsmouth.

The photos in this gallery include the locks and the history of St James’ Hospital.

If you would like to see more retro photos from Portsmouth, make sure you join our Portsmouth Retro Facebook group.

You would never guess but this is Velder Avenue, Milton looking east early last century.

1. Milton Portsmouth

You would never guess but this is Velder Avenue, Milton looking east early last century. Photo: The News archive

The now demolished Teacher Training College, Milton pre-1936

2. Milton Portsmouth

The now demolished Teacher Training College, Milton pre-1936 Photo: The News archive

VE Day St James’s Hospital, Milton. Under shady trees to keep off the hot sun staff and their children from St Jame’s Hospital celebrate the peace with a party.

3. Milton Portsmouth

VE Day St James’s Hospital, Milton. Under shady trees to keep off the hot sun staff and their children from St Jame’s Hospital celebrate the peace with a party. Photo: The News archive

Greengrocers Winter Road Milton, Portsmouth 1947

4. Milton Portsmouth

Greengrocers Winter Road Milton, Portsmouth 1947 Photo: The News archive

