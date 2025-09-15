Thousands of people have used the festivals – including in Portsmouth, Fareham and Portchester – to test out some new tipples and catch up with friends.

The News regularly sends photographers and reporters to cover these popular festivals, and we have a look back through the archive to find some of our favourite photos.

Are you pictured in our gallery? The photos were taken between 2004 and 2018.

1 . Beer festival Portsmouth 24th Beer Festival at The Guildhall in 2004, where event organiser Shep Woolley (left) is getting into the spirit with (left to right) Phil Souter, Colin Rowland, beer brewer Brian "Stumpy" Lewis from Hill Head and Bob Batchelor, on the stand of Hampshire beers. Picture: Michael Scaddan 044171-0045 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Beer festival Punters enjoy a tipple at the 2017 Portsmouth Beer Festival held at The Guildhall in Portsmouth (left to right), Amy Davies, Katie Mendonca, and Emma Lawley. Picture Ian Hargreaves 170613-1 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Beer festival HMS Warrior, Historic Dockyard 2017. Beer festival on HMS Warrior - Warriorfest, the first run there by Staggeringly Good brewery in Fratton. Photography by Habibur Rahman Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4 . Beer festival Sue Frampton, Jackie Storrer and Carol Etheridge. Ale-ing Beer Festival, Community Centre, Hayling Island 2018. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: The News archive Photo Sales