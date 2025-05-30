38 sensational photos showing Hilsea decades ago

Be transported back in time and see what was happening and how the Hilsea area used to look.

In this selection of images you will see photos from landmarks across the area.

This includes pictures of Hilsea Barracks, the Homeguard, the Hilsea Lido Lagoon and Hilsea Lido and cafe.

It also features photos of beauty contest, a visit by Winston Churchill and the filming of Tommy at the Lido.

Hilsea Lido Lagoon, Portsmouth Picture: Costen.co.uk

1. Memories of Hilsea

Hilsea Lido Lagoon, Portsmouth Picture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Eileen Mackley in the back of the canoe on the moat at Hilsea Lido

2. Memories of Hilsea

Eileen Mackley in the back of the canoe on the moat at Hilsea Lido Photo: The News archive

The paddling pool and cafe at Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, possibly in the late 1940s.

3. Memories of Hilsea

The paddling pool and cafe at Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, possibly in the late 1940s. Photo: The News archive

The lagoon Hilsea Picture: Costen.co.uk

4. Memories of Hilsea

The lagoon Hilsea Picture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

