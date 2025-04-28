39 photos taking you back to Hayling Island in '80s and '90s including of heatwave

The island has changed so much over the years but The News has always been there to cover the major events and news from the area.

What are your memories of living in Hayling Island from the ‘80s and ‘90s?

1 . Hayling in the 80's and 90's Hayling beach is extremely popular for the summer of 1980. The News PP5495 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . Hayling in the 80's and 90's Kerry Wilson on George the horse swimming off Hayling beach during a heatwave in August 1990. The News PP596 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . Hayling in the 80's and 90's Competitors from Hayling getting away at the start of the Hayling Raft Race in July 1995. The News PP4044 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales