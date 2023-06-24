News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s.This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s.
This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s.

40 photos that show what 00s nights out looked like at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

Where on Earth has the time gone?
By David George
Published 3rd Mar 2020, 17:04 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 13:03 BST

From the moment it opened, Gunwharf Quays has been a popular spot for a night out – and that is still the case to this day.

So we decided to dive back into The News’ archives to see what a night out at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

Click through to see all of the photos in the gallery.

If you like this why not look through these other throwback galleries – Do you remember these lost Portsmouth nightclubs from the 00s? | 39 photos to take you back to a night out at Time & Envy in Portsmouth 12 pubs with large, spacious beer gardens in and around Portsmouth

See if you can spot any familiar faces in the gallery below!

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

1. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

2. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

3. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
This is what a night out at Jongleurs in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

4. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Jongleurs in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: David Garvey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:PortsmouthEarthGunwharf Quays