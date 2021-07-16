12 pubs with large, spacious beer gardens in and around Portsmouth
The sun is shining and what better way to make the most of the weather than with a trip to a beer garden.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:01 pm
Temperatures are expected to hit 27C in Portsmouth over the weekend.
So we have pulled together a list of spacious pub beer gardens in the city and the surrounding areas.
MORE: Landlords say it will be 'brilliant' to open up pubs with no restrictions – Hole in the Wall landlord left stunned after pub is given Camra gold award
If you are also nervous about returning inside of pubs and bars after restrictions ease on Monday (July 19), when the mask mandate is lifted, then this list may also be useful for you.
Make sure to click through all the pages!
Page 1 of 3