12 pubs with large, spacious beer gardens in and around Portsmouth

The Hampshire Hog in Clanfield, Waterlooville has a spacious beer garden. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The sun is shining and what better way to make the most of the weather than with a trip to a beer garden.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:01 pm

Temperatures are expected to hit 27C in Portsmouth over the weekend.

So we have pulled together a list of spacious pub beer gardens in the city and the surrounding areas.

If you are also nervous about returning inside of pubs and bars after restrictions ease on Monday (July 19), when the mask mandate is lifted, then this list may also be useful for you.

1. The Osborne View

The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham has a large beer garden.

Photo: Steve Reid

2. The Chairmakers

The Chairmakers in Apless Lane, Denmead, has a good sized beer garden. Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. The Churchillian

Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham, which has a nice outside area to have a drink on a warm day.

Photo: Mike Cooter

4. The Rising Sun

This boozer can be found in Hill Pound Farmhouse, Mislingford Road, Swanmore. You wouldn't be far wrong in saying it has a beer garden the size of a small park!

Photo: MRW

