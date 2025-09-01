41 happy clubbing photos from Portsmouth nights out in 2004

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:35 BST
The clubbing scene has changed a lot in the last 20 years or so.

The names have changed, the music is totally different and the fashion from then is very different – which is why we thought we would have a look back in how things were then.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Portsmouth clubbing gallery?

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: A Portsmouth night out in 2012 | Remembering nights at Tiger Tiger | Delight celebrates 20 years in business

Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0008)

1. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (043813-0008) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea - (042232-0003)

2. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea - (042232-0003) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. (044752-0010)

3. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. (044752-0010) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021)

4. Was this you?

Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021) Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice