41 memorable photos from Portsmouth nights out in 2004

The club names have changed, the music is totally different and the fashion from then is very different.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Portsmouth clubbing gallery?
1. Was this you?
Revellers having a good time at Route 66 nightclub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - (045543-0016) Photo: Michael Scaddan
2. Was this you?
Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea. (044752-0010) Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. Was this you?
Revellers having a good time at Buddies 25+ nightclub at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea - (042232-0003) Photo: Michael Scaddan
4. Was this you?
Revellers having a good time at the Time & Envy nightclub, South Parade, Southsea - (044752-0021) Photo: Michael Scaddan