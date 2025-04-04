41 photos capture nights out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays

The Gunwharf Quays based club shut its doors in May 2019 after over a decade. It has since been replaced by Eden.
To celebrate its legacy – here are 41 photos from over the years at the club!
Can you spot yourself?
