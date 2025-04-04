41 photos capture nights out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:43 BST
PORTSMOUTH waved goodbye to one of the most popular night life venues Tiger Tiger in 2019.

The Gunwharf Quays based club shut its doors in May 2019 after over a decade. It has since been replaced by Eden.

To celebrate its legacy – here are 41 photos from over the years at the club!

MORE RETRO: Do you remember these lost Gunwharf Quays shops and restaurants? | Can you remember these lost Portsmouth 00s nightclubs?

Can you spot yourself?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.

1. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.

2. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day. Photo: Allan Hutchings

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day.

3. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays back in the day. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Revellers having a good time in the Tiger Tiger back in the day.

4. Tiger Tiger

Revellers having a good time in the Tiger Tiger back in the day. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysEden
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice