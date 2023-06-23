News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s.This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s.
This is what a night out looked like at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays in the 00s.

41 photos that show what 00s nights out looked like at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

Where on Earth has the time gone?
By David George
Published 3rd Mar 2020, 17:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

From the moment it opened, Gunwharf Quays has been a popular spot for a night out – and that is still the case to this day.

So we decided to dive back into The News’ archives to see what a night out at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

Click through to see all of the photos in the gallery.

If you like this why not look through these other throwback galleries – Do you remember these lost Portsmouth nightclubs from the 00s? | 39 photos to take you back to a night out at Time & Envy in Portsmouth 12 pubs with large, spacious beer gardens in and around Portsmouth

See if you can spot any familiar faces in the gallery below!

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

1. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

2. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger nightclub at Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

3. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Photo Sales
This is what a night out at Jongleurs in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s.

4. Was this you?

This is what a night out at Jongleurs in Gunwharf Quays looked like in the 00s. Photo: David Garvey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:PortsmouthEarthGunwharf Quays