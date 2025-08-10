42 nostalgic photos taking you back to the Southsea clubbing scene in the 00s

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
Nightlife looked very different in Southsea 20 years ago.

The clubbing scene has certainly changed in Southsea over the past two decades with many firm favourites no longer in existence including Tiger Tiger, Pryzm and Ritzy. The News took a dive into its archives to explore some snaps of nights out in the good ole days.

42 pictures of what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s:

See if you can spot anyone you recognise, or even yourself.

Clubbers enjoying a night out in Bar Bluu, Southsea, in the 00s.

1. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoying a night out in Bar Bluu, Southsea, in the 00s. Photo: Luke MacGregor

Clubbers having a good time at Buddies 25+ Nightclub at The Pyramids on Southsea seafront in the 00s.

2. Was this you?

Clubbers having a good time at Buddies 25+ Nightclub at The Pyramids on Southsea seafront in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Clubbers having a good time at Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s.

3. Was this you?

Clubbers having a good time at Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

Clubbers enjoying the Friday night scene in Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s.

4. Was this you?

Clubbers enjoying the Friday night scene in Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan

