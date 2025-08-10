The clubbing scene has certainly changed in Southsea over the past two decades with many firm favourites no longer in existence including Tiger Tiger, Pryzm and Ritzy. The News took a dive into its archives to explore some snaps of nights out in the good ole days.
42 pictures of what a night out in Southsea looked like in the 00s:
See if you can spot anyone you recognise, or even yourself.
1. Was this you?
Clubbers enjoying a night out in Bar Bluu, Southsea, in the 00s. Photo: Luke MacGregor
2. Was this you?
Clubbers having a good time at Buddies 25+ Nightclub at The Pyramids on Southsea seafront in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. Was this you?
Clubbers having a good time at Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan
4. Was this you?
Clubbers enjoying the Friday night scene in Time & Envy nightclub at South Parade, Southsea in the 00s. Photo: Michael Scaddan
