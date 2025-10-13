46 fun photos taking you back to Route 66 in Portsmouth in the 00s

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:56 BST
Route 66 was a popular part of the Portsmouth night scene.

The club, which hosted memorable nights such as Delight, is now called Astoria.

Look back through pictures from Route 66 in the 00s. Can you spot yourself?

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria).

1. Route 66

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria).

2. Route 66

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria).

3. 29/10/19 Club DJ's Will and Alex are celebrating 20 years of success of their club night, Delight. Pictured: Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Picture : Delight / Martin Hoare & Alex McKenzie

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Delight

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria).

4. Route 66

Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Delight

