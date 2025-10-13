46 fun photos taking you back to Route 66 in Portsmouth in the 00s

The club, which hosted memorable nights such as Delight, is now called Astoria.
Look back through pictures from Route 66 in the 00s. Can you spot yourself?
1. Route 66
Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie
2. Route 66
Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Alex McKenzie
3. 29/10/19
Club DJ's Will and Alex are celebrating 20 years of success of their club night, Delight.
Pictured: Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria).
Picture : Delight / Martin Hoare & Alex McKenzie
Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Delight
4. Route 66
Delight club night taken in 2005 at Route 66 (now Astoria). Photo: Delight